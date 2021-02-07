Minister Malmierca condemns US blockade against Cuba

Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca on Thursday condemned the US economic, financial and commercial blockade against the country since 1962, and highlighted its international rejection.

Fifty nine years have passed by since the law that established the #US government’s economic, commercial and financial blockade against #Cuba was signed, this has been tightened with hundreds of new sanctions such as the Helms Burton Act. International community rejects it and our people resist. We will overcome. #CubaAlive, Malmierca tweeted.

On February 3, 1962, then US President John F. Kennedy signed Proclamation 3447 to put into effect the blockade, which is the longest and most comprehensive blockade established against any country in the world.

The losses caused by this US genocidal policy exceeded, between April 2019 and March 2020, five billion dollars, the highest historic figures for one year.

Official statistics show losses in that period to the health sector in the order of 160,260,880 dollars, the affectations to the educational sector are estimated at 21,226,000 dollars, while in food and agriculture amount to 428,894,637 dollars.

Meanwhile, the accumulated damages during almost six decades of the US blockade amount to 144,413,400,000 dollars.

The US government has intensified its measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is described as an act of economic warfare.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

