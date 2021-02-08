Cuba reinforces combat against Covid-19 and for development

Cuba is currently strengthening the fight against Covid-19, while progressing in the implementation of the Economic Overhaul, and promoting priority programs for its socio-economic development.

Recent measures adopted by the country’s leadership seek to guarantee an effective control of the health provisions aimed at fighting the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus outbreak.

Since last Saturday, Cuba resumed the institutional isolation of international travelers arriving on the country, for which facilities were adapted in all provinces.

Previously, it was established the total restriction of night mobility for people and vehicles in Havana, among others; while the rest of the country reinforced sanitary control, in line with the epidemiological situation in each territory.

Based on the criteria and demands of the population, Cuba continues the implementation of the Economic Overhaul, which includes monetary unification, the elimination of certain allowances, as well as wage-price reforms.

In response to these opinions, fines were increased to price violators, and for the retention and non-commercialization of merchandise for sale, as well as to those who violated the sanitary measures in force.

Likewise, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel ordered to work with responsibility and make greater efforts to comply with priority programs such as housing and food production.