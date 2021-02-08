Cuban authorities report 653 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths

 Cuban health authorities on Monday reported 653 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to complications associated with the disease in the last 24 hours.

 

With these data, the total number of contagions in Cuba since March 2020 has increased to 33,484, and the death toll rose to 240, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said at his regular press conference.

The specialist noted that 5,595 patients remain hospitalized nationwide.

On Sunday, Cuban laboratories made 18,981 PCR tests in real time to detect the presence of the coronavirus, totaling 2,030,386 samples so far.

