Cuba accumulates 34,064 cases confirmed with COVID-19

Cuba accumulates until today a total of 34,064 covid-19 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic last March, after the diagnosis in the last hours of 580 people with the virus.

Despite medical efforts, four patients died of complications associated with the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 244, explained Dr. Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology of the Public Health Ministry.

The deceased were three patients from Havana, aged 60, 83 and 92, and a 79-year-old from the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

In the last hours, 1,099 people were discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of people recovered from the pandemic in this Caribbean nation to 28,693.

The specialist said that 5,071 patients with the active virus remain hospitalized, of whom 5,003 are in stable clinical evolution, 33 are in serious condition and 35 are in critical condition.

He pointed out that among those diagnosed with this coronavirus on the last day, there were 66 children under 18 years old, which brings the number of infected children to 3,670. In this age group, 80.3 percent have recovered, but 709 remain with the active virus, two of them in serious condition (a five-year-old child and a 15-year-old teenager), said Dr. Duran.

Of the 580 new cases reported today, 535 were contacts of confirmed cases, 18 were infected abroad and the rest the source of infection is being investigated.

The provinces most affected at the moment are Havana, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud.