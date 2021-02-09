Cuba reaffirms its commitment to 2030 Agenda despite blockade

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday reaffirmed his country’s commitment to comply with the 2030 Agenda, despite the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister stressed that for that purpose, Cuba aligned its National Economic and Social Development Plan with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

These actions, he added, will allow the Caribbean nation to continue making progress to achieve its goals, despite the common challenges to the countries of the South.

Previously, the head of Cuban diplomacy drew attention on Twitter about the high risk the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs become declarations of intent denied by the markets and hegemonic interests.

Faced with this scenario, Rodriguez ratified Cuba’s stance in defense of a just, equitable and inclusive world.

Cuba has a National Group for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda that, led by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, ensures the inclusion of the Agenda’s objectives and goals in the plans and strategies of the national economy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment and the National Office of Statistics and Information are also pillars of the group’s activity, which includes 32 agencies and institutions, five organizations and nine research centers.

Its main function is to articulate the SDGs and their goals, with the strategic axes and sectors of the National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030 in the country; in addition to monitoring, assessing and informing on progress in its implementation.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was approved by the UN General Assembly in 2015, and includes an action plan with 17 goals and 169 targets for people, the planet and prosperity.