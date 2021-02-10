Cuba to produce disposable face masks

Cuba will have disposable, sanitary and surgical face masks produced in the country as of March, a vital step to protect citizens in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, local media reported on Wednesday.

Production will be run by Empresa de Confecciones Textiles Unimoda, based in the western province of Matanzas, and will allow making, sterilizing and packaging some 100 units per mintue in two lines of work.

Some 84,000 face masks are estimated to be manufactured in a eight-hour shift, according to Granma daily.

Each unit will have three layers, two of non-woven fabric (spunbond) and a filter in the middle (meltblown) that will guarantee safety and confort.

With this production, Cuba will save a larg sum of money as it will stop importing this product.

Meanwhile, the Neuroscience Center of Cuba is also making progress in an investment process to manufacture the swabs that are used in PCR tests, in order to find alternatives to curb the new outbreak of the coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, Granma noted.