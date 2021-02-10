Cuban chief epidemiologist reports 858 new Covid-19 cases

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), on Wednesday reported 858 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to complications associated with the disease in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, Cuban laboratories made 19,710 PCR tests in real time to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19, totaling 2,069,418 samples so far, Dr. Duran said.

The specialist noted that 4,943 patients remain hospitalized nationwide, the death toll rose to 249 and the total number of contagions in Cuba since March 2020 increased to 34,922.