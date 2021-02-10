Cuban scientists praise vaccine candidate results

 Cuban scientists presented to President Miguel Díaz-Canel the encouraging results of the Soberana 02 vaccine candidate, the most advanced in the country.

 

As stated by the Finlay Vaccine Institute Director General Vicente Vérez, Soberana 02 candidate is already being produced on a large scale to begin phase III of clinical trials coming March.

‘The latest positive news is that we managed to make a 150,000-dose batch with positive results, thus showing an all-important scientific-technical breakthrough,’ Vérez assured.

During the meeting, it was also reported on the Soberana 01 candidate, which has already concluded its first phase of clinical trial, which results will be known in the coming days.

On the other hand, the Director of the Center for Engineering, Genetics and Biotechnology Marta Ayala detailed the progress of two other candidates: Mambisa and Abdala, also with positive results.

In her opinion, phase III of Abdala’s clinical trials in Santiago de Cuba may begin next March, after evaluating all its previous indicators.

In the case of Mambisa candidate, the only one of nasal application, it is in its stage II of clinical trials at the Havana Toxicology Center.

‘It is very interesting because the nose is where the virus penetrates and immunity can be induced in the mucosa, important to neutralize it,’ she explained.

