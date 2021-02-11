Cuba adjusts prices amid monetary overhaul process

Cuban Minister of Finance and Prices Meisi Bolaños on Wednesday reported the adjustment of prices for various assets and services, as part of the monetary and economic overhaul process that the country is carrying out.

One month after the Government implemented the so-called Monetary Overhaul that helped to unify exchange rates, eliminate CUC circulation and establish an overall salary-and-price reform, Bolaños said these adjustments are centered on studies conducted based on people´s concerns and suggestions.

In the Round Table TV program, Bolaños explained that these adjustments have to do with the low prices of a group of medicines – subsidized by the State budget in more than $2billion CUP (US$83 million) – and details related to transportation, workers’ lunch room and customs fee services, among others.

Taking these decisions led us to many tasks and continuous adjustments, since these are supported by the State budget which has a deficit of $86,700 million CUP (over US$3,612 million) generating a public debt that must be paid off over time, Bolaños stressed.