Cuba reports 850 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths

Cuban health authorities on Thursday reported 850 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours due to complications from the disease.

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said at his daily press conference that the death toll rose to 253 and 1,772 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cuba on March 11, 2020.

He added that 17,128 patients remain in hospitals, 3,779 of whom are suspected cases, 8,581 are under surveillance and 4,768 are active patients with the coronavirus.

The number of patients discharged from hospitals in Cuba in the last few hours (1,021) exceeds the number of new confirmned cases (850), Dr. Duran informed.

After today’s report, the total number of people who have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, is 35,772 and those who recovered total 30,695 (85 percent of confirmed cases since last March).

Dr. Duran explained that in order to detect the disease, 18,614 PCR tests were made on Wednesday, totaling 2,088,032 million since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Of those diagnosed on Wednesday, 108 patients are under 18 years of age, which brings to 3,894 the number of positive cases in this age group.

The expert said that 84.5 percent of them have recovered, but 690 remain with the active virus in a stable state.

National authorities reiterate the importance of self-responsibility and strict compliance with protective measures to control the spread of the virus.