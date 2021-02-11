Validity of monetary overhaul in Cuba ratified

The monetary overhaul in Cuba, one month after its implementation, provides elements that ratify its need and validity to boost domestic economy and make it more transparent, a party authority confirmed today.

The member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party and Head of the Commission for the Implementation and Development of Guidelines Marino Murillo detailed of the so-called Economic Overhaul progress, planned to order domestic economy, overcome import mentality and promote export one, as well as seeking for efficiency.

As of January 1, the legal circulation of the CUC currency was eliminated, thus establishing a single exchange rate of 24 CUP to US$1, in addition to eliminating excessive allowances, and there was a modification in the distribution of income.

‘The early days confirmed the significance of the process, since it is very transversal, it has to do with the entire society. I don’t think there is a person whom the Monetary Overhaul has nothing to do with,’ he added.

During his participation on the Mesa Redonda television program, Marino Murillo confirmed that this economic and social step also intends to distribute the wealth generated under the socialist principle that the person with greatest contribution will earn more, who more efficiently work

He insisted on the concept that no one will be left helpless by eliminating allowances, since from now on this relief will be available for vulnerable people and not for products.

Likewise, the State Budget forecast about $18 billion CUP (US$ 750 million) to support entrepreneurial system, which does not mean covering inefficiencies, nor these go to prices, because the monetary overhaul system ‘was designed as an adjustment but not in the form of the savage adjustment of capitalism, ‘he explained.