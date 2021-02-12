Díaz-Canel assessed strained Covid-19 situation in western Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Thursday evaluated the present epidemiological situation in the west region of the country, particularly in Havana, where the most complex scenario is seen in the face of Covid-19.

During the meeting of the temporary working group, the Public Health Minister (MINSAP) José Ángel Portal said that Havana, with 272 per 100,000 inhabitants, has reported more than 5,800 Covid-19 cases in the last 15 days.

In addition, he stressed that Havana Governor Reinaldo García mentioned as a remarkable factor the fact that Cuba´s capital reported more recoveries than positive cases in the last 24 hours.