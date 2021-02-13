Havana authorities prioritize rapid isolation to fight Covid-19

Havana authorities on Saturday prioritize the rapid and timely isolation of contacts of Covid-19 cases, a strategy President Miguel Diaz-Canel considered essential to cut the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

During the last meeting of the national working group, the Cuban president insisted on the need to isolate contacts promptly to stop the high incidence of contagions in Havana, the epicenter of the pandemic in Cuba.

According to official data, during the last 15 days, Havana province accumulated 6,031 Covid-19 cases, representing 50 percent of those reported nationally in the same period.

Havana governor Reinaldo Garcia Zapata informed that the capacities to enter isolation centers have increased, including the facilities intended for international travelers.

Garcia Zapata recalled that since January, Havana has implemented a group of actions to cut coronavirus chains of transmission such as restricting the mobility of vehicles and people after 9 p.m., increasing sanitary control at airports and reducing international flights.

According to specialists, the immediacy in caring for high-risk patients with Covid-19 has been the main characteristic of the protocol of action to fight the disease in Cuba, hence the importance to isolate suspected cases and patients.