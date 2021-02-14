Bolivia’s Deputy Minister announces steps to rescue trade with Cuba

Bolivia and Cuba are working to rescue their economic and commercial exchanges, including exports, Bolivian Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration Benjamin Blanco highlighted on Saturday.

Speaking to the Patria Nueva radio station, the official said that the economic and commercial agenda is being resumed and political relations are once again being revitalized.

Blanco explained that the parties are considering reactivating exports between the two countries, whose relations were affected after November 2019’s coup.

Both governments seek to give a new impetus to the exchange of wood and other products, and for that purpose, they are studying the conditions of bilateral trade, he added.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny