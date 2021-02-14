Cuba FM praises citizen participation in decision-making

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Saturday praised citizen participation on government decision-making in Cuba.

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister alluded to more than 1.6 million Cubans included in consultations of the conceptualization of the economic and social development model, and 2,802,000 citizens in the new Labor Code.

The island’s Government has adopted decisions with a broad social consensus and support by the vast majority, the diplomat said.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel asserted in a message sent to the United Nations General Assembly at its 75th session that Cuba has a society with a high popular participation to make decisions and solve problems.

A recent example of this is the entry into force of the current Constitution of the Republic after an extensive consultation process.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

