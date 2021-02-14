Cuba’s President congratulates anti-doping laboratory workers

Cuba's President congratulates anti-doping laboratory workers. Foto: PL.

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday congratulated the Anti-Doping Laboratory workers in this capital for its 20 years of foundation.

Through his official Twitter account, the president highlighted the importance of a project promoted by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Congratulations to the group of workers of the Anti-Doping Laboratory on the 20th Anniversary of its foundation by the Commander-in-Chief, he tweeted.

The institution, inaugurated on February 13, 2001, is one of the 26 laboratories endorsed by the World Anti-Doping Agency, of which only four are in America.

According to the local press, the entity has leading-edge technology, which is why its work goes beyond sports.

Thus, they provide services to important Cuban scientific centers in legal medicine, criminology, genetic engineering and biotechnology, molecular immunology, medical genetics and placental histotherapy.

Fuente: Prensa Latina

fny

