Cuba confirms 715 COVID-19 cases and three deaths

Cuban health authorities on Monday confirmed 715 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths over the last 24 hours, so the death toll rose to 269 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

At his regular press conference on television, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), pointed out that Cuba accumulates 39,004 Covid-19 cases since March 11, 2020.

At present, 18,355 patients are in hospitals nationwide, including 3,195 suspected cases, 10,257 under epidemiological surveillance and 4,903 active patients, Dr. Duran explained.

In order to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, 17,807 PCR tests in real time were made on Sunday in Cuba, totaling 2.16 million such tests since March 2020.