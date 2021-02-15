Cuba decides on timely isolation and care to fight Covid-19
The Cuban president also urged people to comply with health measures and social distancing to prevent contagions, and to respect restrictive provisions imposed on the territories hardest hit by COVID-19.
Recently, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) updated the clinical management protocol for Covid-19, which included the new high-risk category applied to suspects and those diagnosed with the disease with inflammation symptoms.
As reported by MINSAP Head of Science and Technological Innovation Ileana Morales, early surveillance of those identified guarantees that they can recover and will not be admitted in ICUs.
