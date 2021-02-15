Cuba decides on timely isolation and care to fight Covid-19

Cuba decided on a swift and timely isolation of contacts of coronavirus positive cases and travelers from abroad, as well as on a differentiated health care for vulnerable people.

During a meeting of the government group for Covid-19 prevention and control, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed the need to promptly identify vulnerable Covid-19 patients, since their timely hospitalization is a life-and-death deciding factor.

The Cuban president also urged people to comply with health measures and social distancing to prevent contagions, and to respect restrictive provisions imposed on the territories hardest hit by COVID-19.

Recently, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) updated the clinical management protocol for Covid-19, which included the new high-risk category applied to suspects and those diagnosed with the disease with inflammation symptoms.

As reported by MINSAP Head of Science and Technological Innovation Ileana Morales, early surveillance of those identified guarantees that they can recover and will not be admitted in ICUs.

