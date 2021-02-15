Cuba focuses on high-risk COVID-19 patients

The care protocol for Covid-19 patients in Cuba on Monday focuses on high-risk patients, who can evolve to serious health conditions due to their associated diseases. The current protocol, version 1.6, is already available for health personnel, and emphasizes preventive work, in tune with the present epidemiological situation, when the number of patients is around 850 a day and some 10,697 new contagions and 50 deaths have been reported this month only.

The use of immune modulators developed in Cuba, such as Biomodulin T and Recombinant Human Interferon Alpha 2B, are a constant from the first moments to fight the disease.

The main change now is to treat high-risk patients with enough time and in a differentiated way through intensive surveillance.

Those patients, due to their comorbidities and possible faster transition to severity, are a key group to decouple the incidence of mortality, and they will also receive Heberferon/Heberon (interferons) as part of treatment.

The changes include to renew clinical treatments for confirmed and asymptomatic patients, the latter will be included in a controlled trial to substitute Nasalferon for Heberon; that is, the nasal spray for Interferon Alfa-2b injections.

Health authorities explained that the protocol is always subject to changes and its main premise is that people do not get sick with coronavirus, and if they are infected, they do not worsen or die.