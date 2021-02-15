Cuba focuses on high-risk COVID-19 patients
The main change now is to treat high-risk patients with enough time and in a differentiated way through intensive surveillance.
Those patients, due to their comorbidities and possible faster transition to severity, are a key group to decouple the incidence of mortality, and they will also receive Heberferon/Heberon (interferons) as part of treatment.
The changes include to renew clinical treatments for confirmed and asymptomatic patients, the latter will be included in a controlled trial to substitute Nasalferon for Heberon; that is, the nasal spray for Interferon Alfa-2b injections.
Health authorities explained that the protocol is always subject to changes and its main premise is that people do not get sick with coronavirus, and if they are infected, they do not worsen or die.
PL/mm