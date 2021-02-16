Cuban economy opens to self-employment

The Cuban economy is opening up to the so-called self-employed sector, on a path that is part of the country’s development strategy for 2030.

This is a way to improve and expand this productive segment, which will provide the economy with greater vitality, diversification and competitiveness, Deputy Prime Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil opined on Twitter.

As part of this process, an unprecedented opening to self-employment took place, whereby the list of 127 trades in the private sector was expanded to 2,100, according to data from the National Classifier of Economic Activities.

The new regulations were approved in the most recent Council of Ministers, in which the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Marta Elena Feito, said that only 124 activities are totally or partially limited.

This goes hand in hand with the so-called Ordinance Task, which came into force on January 1st with the purpose of eliminating distortions caused by the monetary and exchange duality existing up to that date.

Over 600 thousand people work in the self-employment sector, 13 percent of the workforce in Cuba, a figure that should grow as a result of the new approved activities.