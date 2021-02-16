Health authorities in Cuba confirm 937 Covid-19 cases

 Health authorities today revealed the detection of 937 Covid-19 cases, thus the total number of infected people has risen to 39,941 since the pandemic broke out in March, 2020

 

At his morning press briefing, National Director of Epidemiology Dr. Francisco Duran reported that five people died of the disease, thus the death toll on the island rose to 274.

To detect the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, 16,274 real time PCR tests were analyzed in over 20 laboratories across the country, that is, a total number of 2,177,217 processed tests.

