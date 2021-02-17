Cuba reports 824 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths

2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said on Wednesday that 824 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths were reported on Tuesday.

 

At his regular press conference on national television, Dr. Duran explained that the country’s Molecular Biology Labs performed 16,134 PCR tests in real time to detect the SAR-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes the deadly respiratory disease.

He added that 5,018 active patients are in hospitals.

Since March 2020, 40,765 Covid-19 patients have been detected in Cuba.

Pl/mm
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuban president evokes Commander Juan Almeida’s legacy

2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuban economy opens to self-employment

23 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Health authorities in Cuba confirm 937 Covid-19 cases

24 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *