Cuba reports 824 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said on Wednesday that 824 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths were reported on Tuesday.

At his regular press conference on national television, Dr. Duran explained that the country’s Molecular Biology Labs performed 16,134 PCR tests in real time to detect the SAR-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes the deadly respiratory disease.

He added that 5,018 active patients are in hospitals.

Since March 2020, 40,765 Covid-19 patients have been detected in Cuba.