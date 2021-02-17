Cuban president evokes Commander Juan Almeida’s legacy

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday evoked Commander Juan Almeida’s legacy on 94th birthday of the guerrilla and revolutionary leader, who died in 2009.

On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel noted that Almeida’s legacy is present in Cuba’s struggles and victories.

Dear and unforgettable Commander Juan Almeida Bosque lives today more than ever. His example accompanies us in the everyday combat and resistance. Also in the victories. #AlmeidaPorSiempre #CubaViva, the president tweeted.

Juan Almeida Bosque (Havana, February 17, 1927 – September 11, 2009) participated in the attack on the Moncada Garrison in Santiago de Cuba in 1953, and after being in exile, he joined the expedition that came to Cuba on the Granma yacht.

As a combatant of the Rebel Army in Sierra Maestra, he headed Santiago de Cuba’s Third Guerrilla Front and held several posts after the triumph of the Revolution in 1959.

Almeida was a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) since its foundation in 1965, and was the vice president of the Council of State, among other posts. He also headed the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution.