Cuba reports 923 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths

Cuba on Thursday reported 923 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to complications from this disease over the last 24 hours, health authorities confirmed in this capital.

With these figures, Cuba accumulates 282 deaths and 41,688 contagions since the pandemic broke out on March 11, 2020, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), informed at his regular daily press conference on television. The expert explained that to date, 18,611 patients are in hospitals, 2,830 of whom are suspected cases, 10,683 are under surveillance and 5,098 are active cases.

On Wednesday, more than 20 molecular biology laboratories nationwide made 17,051 PCR tests in real time to detect the virus, totaling 2,210,402 samples so far, the doctor said.