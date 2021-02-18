Finlay’s theoretical exposition on yellow fever turns 140

Cuba on Thursday recalled Dr. Carlos Juan Finlay on the 140th anniversary of the exposition of his theory on the transmitting agent of yellow fever.

For the first time on the American continent, Finlay carried out his presentation at the 5th International Health Conference held in Washington, the United States, from January to March 1881.

The prominent doctor attended the meeting as a special delegate on behalf of Cuba and Puerto Rico, as part of the Spanish delegation.

At the meeting, which was also attended by delegates from several countries, one of the most significant topics under discussion was the transmission of yellow fever.

On February 18, 1881, Finlay had the opportunity to reveal his groundbreaking hypothesis to the world, which would later change the medical and scientific thinking regarding yellow fever.