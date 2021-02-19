Committee ratifies in France Cuba’s choice of Patria o Muerte

The Coordinating Committee of Cuban Residents in France reiterated on Friday that the island’s choice is Patria o Muerte (Homeland or Death) and condemned those who try to tarnish the country’s sovereignty.

‘We reaffirm all support to our people and our Revolution, and we reiterate what has been and will be our only possible slogan due to its importance and because it corresponds to the shared project identified as our national destiny: Patria o Muerte,’ the Committee stressed in a statement.

The Coordinating Committee that brings together several organizations stated a stance against a recent song released on social media, in which singers Descemer Bueno, Yotuel Romero, Maykel Castillo, Eliecer Marquez and Gente de Zona duo try to erase with ‘Patria y vida’ (Homeland and Life) six decades of history built by millions.

According to the Cuban residents in France, those who attack with tricks the Caribbean country’s sovereignty deserve rejection, because ‘they are showing their begging hand.’

In that sense, they described the song as a musical pamphlet and attributed the performance to people subordinated to the interests of the extreme right-wing groups in Miami in order to prevent any effort to improve relations between the United States and Cuba.

These people sell their souls and raise their voices against the interests of the homeland where they were born, the same country that for 62 years has guaranteed all its children, as never before in the history of the nation, their rights as free men, the Committee warned.

The Coordinating Committee of Cuban Residents in France denounced the pretention of distorting with little ingenuity and shamefully annexationist codes the motto ‘Patria o Muerte’ launched in March 1960 by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.