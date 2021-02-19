Cuba reports 859 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said on Friday that 859 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths were reported on Thursday.

At his regular press conference on national television, Dr. Duran noted that laboratories nationwide made 17,949 PCR tests in real time to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the deadly disease, totaling 2,228,351 samples so far.

He added that 4,998 active patients are in hospitals, the death toll increased to 287 and the total number of contagions since March 2020 rose to 42,547.