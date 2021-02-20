Cuba reiterates its commitment to a fair and equitable global order 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reiterated on Saturday the island’s commitment to continue working for a democratic, fair and equitable international order, on the occasion of the World Day of Social Justice. Through his Twitter account, he emphasized that the island will insist on this path to respond «to the peoples demand for peace, sustainable development and justice». On November 26, 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared that, as of its sixty-third session, February 20 of each year will be celebrated as the World Day of Social Justice. According to the official United Nations website, the celebration promotes the international community’s efforts to achieve sustainable development, eradicate poverty, promote full employment and decent work, universal social protection, gender equality and access to social welfare and justice for all. Given the current epidemiological situation and the progress of information and communication technologies, the UN decided that the 2021 theme for celebrating the date would be «A Call for Social Justice in the Digital Economy». Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba reports 984 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba expands private sector and advances in creating enterprises 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Committee ratifies in France Cuba’s choice of Patria o Muerte 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty