Cuba reports 984 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported on Saturday that the total number of patients recovered from Covid-19 reached 38,190, after 984 medical discharges in the past 24 hours, with 937 new positive cases. Cuba’s National Director of Epidemiology, Francisco Duran, explained that 17,145 tests were carried out in the country’s Molecular Biology laboratories to detect Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.A total of 4,947 people are now reported with Covid-19 in Cuban hospitals, of which 4,888 have a stable clinical evolution, while 59 cases are being treated in intensive care, 31 in serious condition and 28 in critical condition. Duran, the best known face in the fight against the so-called silent enemy, regretted the death of four patients in the last hours, and the death toll reached 291. As an interesting fact, he commented tha so far this month 75 people have already died, while January closed with 70 deaths due to the disease. The lethality rate for Covid-19 in Cuba is 0.67 percent, compared to the world 2.21 percent and in Latin America 2.36 percent, ‘but we are not pleased, and we are working hard to save the lives of all our patients,’ Duran stressed. Since March 2020 when the pandemic broke out in Cuba 43,484 citizens have diagnosed with Covid-19. The island begins next months Phase III trials of its ‘Soberana 02’ vaccine, of which it has already produced 150,000 for the clinical tests in human. Cuba is developing four vaccine candidates. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba reiterates its commitment to a fair and equitable global order 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba expands private sector and advances in creating enterprises 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Committee ratifies in France Cuba’s choice of Patria o Muerte 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty