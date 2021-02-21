Cuba reports 1,039 Covid-19 new cases and five deaths

The national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Dr. Francisco Duran, reported 1,039 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths over the last 24 hours.

At his regular press conference on television on Sunday, Dr. Duran explained that 18,156 PCR tests in real time were made to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

Cuban hospitals have admitted 5,046 patients with Covid-19 and the total death toll rose to 296, while the number of contagions since March 2020 is 44,523.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny