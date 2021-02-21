Cuba seeks to grow 23 percent in bioproducts

26 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuba seeks to grow 23 percent in bioproducts. Foto: PL.

Cuba is striving this year to manufacture 6,255.72 kiloliters of 18 types of bioproducts, accounting for a 23-percent growth compared to previous results, according to the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG).

Such a figure will benefit 690,000 hectares of crops, 100,000 more than in 2020, MINAG specified.

The use of bioproducts makes it possible to substitute part of chemical fertilizer and pesticide imports, in which the country spends large sums of foreign currency annually.

According to MINAG’s report, by implementing these strategy, an important contribution is made to protect the environment, so it is well protected against stress, and agricultural yields will increase 10 and 20 percent, contributing to sustainable development.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny

Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuba reports 1,039 Covid-19 new cases and five deaths

23 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Danish lawmakers condemn US aggressions against Cuba

4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba reports 984 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths

21 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *