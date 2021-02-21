Cuba seeks to grow 23 percent in bioproducts

Cuba is striving this year to manufacture 6,255.72 kiloliters of 18 types of bioproducts, accounting for a 23-percent growth compared to previous results, according to the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG).

Such a figure will benefit 690,000 hectares of crops, 100,000 more than in 2020, MINAG specified.

The use of bioproducts makes it possible to substitute part of chemical fertilizer and pesticide imports, in which the country spends large sums of foreign currency annually.

According to MINAG’s report, by implementing these strategy, an important contribution is made to protect the environment, so it is well protected against stress, and agricultural yields will increase 10 and 20 percent, contributing to sustainable development.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

