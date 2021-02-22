Cuba demands multilateralism to achieve nuclear disarmament

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday noted the urgency of negotiating multilateral agreements in order to achieve nuclear disarmament and guarantee peace.

In his virtual speech at the High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament, being held in Geneva, Switzerland, the head of Cuban diplomacy noted the threats to international peace and security due conflicts; predatory and non-conventional wars; acts of aggression and regime change attempts.

He also mentioned the numerous crises generated by the devastating Covid-19 pandemic in a world where universal access to basic health services is not guaranteed, while nuclear arsenals are modernized and expanded.

According to the Cubaminrex website, Rodriguez demanded, in that context, to strengthen multilateralism and the unrestricted respect for the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter and International Law.

‘Peaceful coexistence among nations requires governments to abstain from exercising pressures on others and implementing unjust unilateral coercive measures,’ he stressed.

He also condemned Cuba’s inclusion in the arbitrary list of state sponsor of terrorism by the United States on January 11, 2021, and urged the new administration to revoke ‘this absurd and unwarranted decision.’

Rodriguez urged to preserve disarmament and arms control agreements, and welcomed the decision taken by Russia and the United States to extend the START III agreement.

He also welcomed the entry into force of the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, ‘a true landmark’ in the international efforts to advance towards a world free from these weapons, of which ‘Cuba takes pride in having been the fifth country that ratified it,’ he noted.

In that regard, he announced that Cuba had deposited the instrument of ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty on February 4 last.

In addition, he ratified the full validity of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, signed by the Heads of State and Government of the entire region.

The High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament will be held until Friday. With its participation, Cuba ratifies its commitment to the international regime of non-proliferation and arms control, Cubaminrex noted.