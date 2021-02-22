Cuba reports 838 Covid-19 cases and 912 discharged patients

Cuban health authorities reported 838 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with total contagions at 45,361, while 912 patients were discharged from hospitals, totaling 40,037 since the pandemic outbreak in March last year.

In recent weeks, the epidemiological situation associated with the disease has become complex, with the numbers of daily cases averaging 850 cases; however, the figures were exceeded on Sunday for the third time, with 1,039 new cases.

The national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Dr. Francisco Duran, described as positive the number of new infections and hospital discharges in the last few hours, but insisted on self-responsibility, since the predictions suppose a balance between these parameters, which show the increasing trend of patients wh recover from the disease.

The official said that four people died from the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 300, with 84 of the deaths this month.

Further on, Dr. Duran announced that 19,873 patients are hospitalized and under treatment, 2,870 are suspected cases, 12,035 are under surveillance and 4,968 are confirmed active patients.

Cuba’s more than 20 molecular biology laboratories have analyzed 18,060 samples, totaling 2,281,712 PCR tests since the beginning of the pandemic in Cuba March 2020, the expert highlighted.

Dr. Duran explained that out of 838 positive cases, 815 are autochthonous and 23 are imported, 799 are contacts of confirmed cases and in the case of 25, the source of contagion has not been established.