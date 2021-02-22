Cuba´s Soberana 02 vaccine candidate is a world trend

Within a few days of starting phase III of clinical trials with 42,600 volunteers, Soberana 02 vaccine has been latest news domestically and internationally.

‘Hopeful vaccine’, ‘safe technology’, ‘the first vaccine candidate in Latin America’ and ‘extraordinary breakthrough’ are just some phrases on several articles on The New York Times, Business Insider, EuroNews and the BBC.

Soberana 02 is a ‘global trending’ because it is innovative. It is the only candidate for the conjugate vaccine platform in the world … Soon … another start, Dagmar García, research director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, tweeted.

The Italian journalist, writer and television host Gianni Minà recently sent a letter to said institution in which he highlighted that Cuba is the country of brotherhood and solidarity and this new vaccine, Sovereign 02, is the proof.

Ahead of various headlines about this Cuban product, the Cuban ambassador in Argentina Pedro Pablo Prada stressed that ‘six influential media around the world reviewed the successful advances of said candidate in just 48 hours.’

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Sunday highlighted the progress of the production of Soberana 02 and described it as another step towards the long-awaited immunization for Cubans.

For her part, Roselyn Martínez, deputy director of Industrial Operations of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, detailed that the biopharmaceutical industry has already produced the first batch of 150,000 Soberana 02 bulbs and also said a second batch is being produced.

Cuba, the first in Latin America to present its own Covid-19 vaccines, also has three other proposals Soberana 01 from the Finlay Institute and those prepared at the Abdala and Mambisa Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology .