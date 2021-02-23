Cuban president calls to celebrate anniversary of independence war

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday called to honor the anniversary of the resumption of the wars of independence in Cuba, on February 24.

In a message on his Twitter account, the president noted the importance of the so-called Necessary War, led by Jose Marti, Maximo Gomez and Antonio Maceo to end the Spanish foreign rule.

«On the eve of February 24, a day of pro-independence, anti-imperialist, Marti celebration, let us honor the lives of those who never doubted giving theirs so that we had a Homeland,» Diaz-Canel tweeted.

February 24 marks the beginning of a new period in the struggle for Cuba’s independence from the Spanish metropolis, and according to historians, it had its successful culmination on January 1, 1959.

For Wednesday, the Cuban Ministry of Culture has called to occupy artistic venues to honor the heroes of the Necessary War and sing the National Anthem at 21:00 hours, local time, from home, in compliance with the health measures taken against COVID-19.