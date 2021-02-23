Cuban president calls to celebrate anniversary of independence war
«On the eve of February 24, a day of pro-independence, anti-imperialist, Marti celebration, let us honor the lives of those who never doubted giving theirs so that we had a Homeland,» Diaz-Canel tweeted.
February 24 marks the beginning of a new period in the struggle for Cuba’s independence from the Spanish metropolis, and according to historians, it had its successful culmination on January 1, 1959.
For Wednesday, the Cuban Ministry of Culture has called to occupy artistic venues to honor the heroes of the Necessary War and sing the National Anthem at 21:00 hours, local time, from home, in compliance with the health measures taken against COVID-19.