President Diaz-Canel extolls Cuba’s medical collaboration

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday extolled Cuba’s medical collaboration, which has reached nearly one-third of the world population in 61 years.

On his official Twitter account, the president pointed out that ‘where others have taken soldiers, bombs, destruction and death, our medical brigades take treatment, care, medicines, HEATH’.

According to the director of the Central Unit of Medical Cooperation, Jorge Delgado, in six decades, more than 420,000 Cuban professionals, present in 150 countries, have assisted 1.988 billion people.

The website of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) notes that all these years, Cuban physicians have performed more than 14.5 million surgeries, delivered 4.47 million babies and saved 8.7 million lives.

At present, more than 30,407 healthcare workers are rendering their services in 66 countries, where they are working in permanent medical brigades and groups from the Henry Reeve Medical Contingent.

So far, 56 brigades of the Henry Reeve Contingent have gone to several countries to contribute to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and 25 of those groups are still active, with a total of 2,500 members, according to the source.