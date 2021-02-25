Cuba confirms 670 new Covid-19 cases

Cuban health authorities on Thursday confirmed 670 new Covid-19 patients, totaling 47,566 cases since March 2020.

 

At his regular press briefing on television, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), pointed out that four people died in the last few hours as a result of Covid-19 complications, so the death toll rose to 312.

On Wednesday, laboratories nationwide made 18,337 PCR tests in real time to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, totaling 2,337,559 samples so far.

