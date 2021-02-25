Diaz-Canel highlights achievements in Cuba’s Covid-19 vaccine

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday highlighted the achievements made in large-scale production of the Abdala vaccine candidate, an encouraging piece of news that is no reason for carelessness, he noted.

In a post on his Twitter account, the president welcomed the results of that project with several batches ready for phase III of clinical trials in the eastern provinces of Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo, starting in March.

On Wednesday, local media reported the beginning of production of thousands of vial bottles of Abdala, the second Cuban-made formula to start phase III soon and developed at the Aica laboratories, attached to the entrepreneurial group BioCubaFarma.

Previously, the same process started for Soberana 02, created by the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) and described by local experts as the most advanced clinical trial of all four Cuban vaccine candidates.

The two projects aim to supply enough doses of the molecule to proceed to the next phase with dozens of thousands of volunteers to verify the efficacy of the vaccines and expand them to the rest of the population.

Cuba’s scientific community is also carrying out two other projects, named Soberana 01, by the IFV, and Mambisa, by the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center CIGB. The latter has been designed to be administered nasally.