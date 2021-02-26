Diaz-Canel advocates strengthening science-construction links in Cuba

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel advocated strengthening the links among science, innovation, local development and training of human potential in the construction sector, the official government website disclosed on Friday.

In a recent meeting with executives and researchers of the Ministry of Construction (MICONS), the president called for better connections with Higher Education and research entities, as well as to boost the functioning of the technical advisory councils.

In that regard, the head of State urged to integrate science into strategic plans as a key area for the sector and to systematize the dialogue with specialists in the field.

The portfolio can take advantage of the new legal regulations to promote a culture of innovation among its managers.

Diaz-Canel insisted on this as a new working method in all government agencies after a week of meetings with representatives of the energy, education and construction sectors, in which he considered it essential to strengthen scientific work.

The president shared a presentation on the Science and Innovation-based Government Management System to be applied in Cuba, a practice that will be generalized to other sectors of goods and services, according to the website of the Presidency of Cuba.