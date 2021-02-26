Diaz-Canel advocates strengthening science-construction links in Cuba
In that regard, the head of State urged to integrate science into strategic plans as a key area for the sector and to systematize the dialogue with specialists in the field.
The portfolio can take advantage of the new legal regulations to promote a culture of innovation among its managers.
Diaz-Canel insisted on this as a new working method in all government agencies after a week of meetings with representatives of the energy, education and construction sectors, in which he considered it essential to strengthen scientific work.
The president shared a presentation on the Science and Innovation-based Government Management System to be applied in Cuba, a practice that will be generalized to other sectors of goods and services, according to the website of the Presidency of Cuba.