Belgium: Cuban Revolution is life

The president of the Belgian association Cubanismo.be, Isabelle Vanbrabant, affirmed that the Cuban Revolution represents life and a good example of this is Cuba’s efforts to create vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2.

Vanbrabant highlighted Cuba’s solidarity in times of Covid-19, in particular its willingness to share its vaccines with other peoples, a position expressed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who tweeted, ‘the will to immunize our people and all the brotherly peoples we can help.’

She also rejected the manipulation against Cuba by the extreme right in the United States and by some in the European Union.

Dancer, choreographer, and president of the Association of Cuban Residents in Belgium Menia Martinez rejected the use of culture as a weapon to attack Cuba, a crusade that she considered doomed.

I do not understand how they mess with something as strong as culture, a sector in which the government has done so much in all these years, in dance, music, theater, plastic arts and many other manifestations, she told Prensa Latina.

In her opinion, the Miami-based far right does not know what to do to prevent a new rapprochement between Washington and Havana, which she considered a possibility with the arrival of Joe Biden in the White House and the end of the Donald Trump administration, characterized by its aggressiveness towards Cuba.

Fuente. Prensa Latina.

fny