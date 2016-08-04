VIDEOS RCH - Radio Ciudad Habana

Fidel, te amamos, mi más grande anhelo es poder verte y abrazarte un día, soy holguinera, Mayaricera y aquí te queremos mucho, Feliz Cumpleaños y que vengan muchos más
Fidel todos te queremos
