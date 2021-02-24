Cuba notifies 699 cases with Covid-19 and four deaths

5 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Conferencia covid-19-20 febrero-captura pantalla
Cuba reported 699 new cases of Covid-19 and four deaths in the last hours, with which the country accumulates 308 deaths due to this disease and 46,896 diagnosed with the virus.

 

In a television press conference, the director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán, pointed out that to date 19,328 patients remain hospitalized, of them 2,824 suspects, 11,875 under surveillance and 4,629 active with the illness.

For the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the pathogen that causes Covid-19, 18,792 samples were studied the day before and in Cuba two million 319 thousand 222 PCRs have been analyzed in real time.

Pl/mm
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Clinical trials and production of Cuban COVID vaccines advance simultaneously

1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba ratifies willingness to prioritize animal welfare by decree-law

1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Belgium: Cuban Revolution is life

1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *