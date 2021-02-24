Cubans commemorate resumption of war of independence

Cubans are commemorating the 126th anniversary of the resumption of the war of independence struggle on Wednesday, with emphasis on the ideas of Cuban National Hero Jose Marti and the participation of artists in different events.

The program includes the painting ‘Resurreccion’ (Resurrection), a tribute on canvas to Marti from different styles and Marti’s paintings by the Movement of Amateur Artists, promoters, art teachers and leaders of sociocultural projects.

The initiative, planned from several institutions, digital platforms and social media, will have the collaboration of improvisers from the Ibero-American Center of Decima and Improvised Verse.

The agenda also includes the online forum ‘Volver a la Revolucion del 95’ (Return to the 95 Revolution); the choral concert ‘Cantos de amor y patria’ (Songs of Love and Homeland), organized by Choir Director Digna Guerra, and ‘Verso amigo,’ from the Jose Marti Memorial.

Other related events are performances by the Oral Narration Company with ‘Palabras al Viento’ (Words to the Wind), directed by Fermin Lopez Hernandez, and theater performances in several Cuban provinces.

On his Twitter account, Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso informed that as part of the commemoration scheduled by the Ministry, the Cuban Book Institute invited all Cuban poets to flood social media with their verses.