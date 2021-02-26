Cuba reports 875 Covid-19 cases and 926 hospital discharges

Cuba on Friday reported 875 Covid-19 cases, thus the total number of cases rose to 48,441, while 926 patients were discharged from hospitals; therefore, the total number of discharges increased to 43,735.

National Director of Epidemiology Dr. Francisco Duran, at his morning briefing on TV, described the balance of new cases and hospital discharges as positive, which provides data on the percentage of hospitalized patients, 4,336 in this case, less than what has been happening in the past few days.

The official said that two people died of this disease in the past 24 hours, so the death toll increased to 314, whereas 19,169 patients, 2,971 suspected cases and 11,862 people under surveillance are currently hospitalized to be clinically and epidemiologically monitored.

The expert revealed that 854 of the 875 positive cases are local and 21 are imported; 830 had contact with confirmed cases and, in 24 ones, health authorities have not been able to determine the source of contagion.

The capital is still the epicenter of the disease with 462 cases, followed by Camagüey, Santiago de Cuba and Pinar del Rio, with 84, 70 and 51 cases respectively.

Later, Dr. Duran called again on people to look after children and teenagers, a social group from which new cases are reported every day. Some 99 people under 20 with Covid-19 were detected in the past 24 hours, 91 children, seven of whom were infants. A total of 690 patients are hospitalized, but 88.6 percent has been able to recover from this disease.

Dr. Duran reported that, yesterday, 53 people were in intensive care, 26 in a critical state and 27 in serious conditions.