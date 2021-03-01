Cuba reports 811 new cases with Covid-19 and two deaths

Cuban health authorities reported today 811 new cases with Covid-19 and two deaths in the last 24 hours due to complications from this disease.

The country thus reaches 50,590 diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the pathogen that causes this condition, and 324 deaths, just 10 days before the one-year presence of the pandemic throughout the national territory.

Nineteen thousand 327 patients remain admitted, of them, three thousand 481 suspects, 11 thousand 732 under surveillance and four thousand 104 active with the coronavirus.

In a television press conference, the director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán, explained that, to detect the disease, 19,155 samples were studied the day before in 22 molecular biology laboratories. In Cuba they have analyzed a total two million 411 thousand 287 PCR in real time since the beginning of the pandemic.