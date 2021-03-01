Diaz-Canel underscores Cuba’s progress despite complex situation

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Sunday noted that Cuba is making progress despite the difficulties confronted this month, with the highest rate of Covid-19 cases in nearly a year.

‘February comes to an end, it has been a month full of complexities, but also lessons. With great impetus and optimism we are committed in early March,’ the president wrote on his Twitter account.

Serving the Homeland and the people is a sacred commitment and destiny, he added.

Cuba concludes the most complex month during the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly a year after the first cases were detected and amid major economic transformations such as the implementation of the monetary overhaul since January 1.

In February alone, Cuba reported 22,187 Covid-19 patients and 106 deaths.

At the same time, the country announced the beginning in early March of phase III of clinical trials on Soberana 02, which is the most advanced of four vaccine candidates under way in Cuba.