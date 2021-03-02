Communist Party of Cuba prepares congress

The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) on Tuesday announced the plenary sessions of the provincial committees on Thursday, March 4, in order to elect the delegates to the 8th Congress of that political organization.

A press release published by Granma daily reveals that after the delegates are elected, they will receive the documents that will be debated in the sessions.

In each province, they will hold studies, discussions, clarifications and analyses, from March 15 to 20, strictly complying with physical distancing and other health measures, the text notes.

The opinions resulting from these meetings will be collected and assessed by the working commissions of the Congress, it adds.

The 8th PCC Congress is scheduled from April 16 to 19, 2021, according to the call made in December after a previous preparation process.

On February 9, 2021, the Political Bureau analyzed and ratified the date for the meeting.

Since late 2020, a broad and democratic election of the precandidates to the Congress has been developed at the grassroots level, resulting in thousands of proposals.