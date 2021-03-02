Cuba denounces counterfeiting of renowned coffee brand

Images posted on social networks of a website promoting Cubita coffee, a Cuban brand recognized worldwide, were the first signs that the product is being counterfeited, local media denounced on Tuesday.

According to Granma newspaper, the fact that the package is being sold at 0.98 dollars raised suspicions, as Cuba sells a 230-gram bag (the smallest presentation) to its commercial partners at a price between 2.20 and 2.30 dollars.

Ruslan Diaz Gonzalez, an executive from the CIMEX mercantile corporation, explained to the newspaper that the alert reached the company through social networks and online publications, which showed the product in markets in the United States and Canada.

‘Once we reviewed the characteristics of the bag, from the image of the site, and upon analyzing the sale price, we realized immediately that it was counterfeit,’ he said.

The original coffee is sold in packages of 230, 250, 460, 500 and 1,000 grams, and all packages, regardless of their weight, have the same design, with a vertical shape, the source explained.

‘However, upon reviewing the publication of the website, we realized that the bag was horizontal and rectangular, which no longer matches the identity of our coffee, and also did not meet other packaging requirements,’ he said.

Furthermore, Cubita’s own colors and slogan are not well represented, nor is the exclusive seal of the trading company in foreign markets.

According to the report, CIMEX is currently developing an investigation from a commercial point of view to obtain sufficient elements and assess legal actions.