Cuban president praises progress of science against Covid-19
Diaz-Canel also noted the progress being made by two other candidates in the third phase of clinical trials (Soberana-02 and Abdala) and by Soberana-01, the first vaccine presented in the country, which is on the second phase.
‘Very soon, phase three of clinical trials on #Soberana02 and #Abdala in Havana, Santiago and Guantanamo, with more than 85,000 volunteers. Also phase two on #Soberana01 in Cienfuegos. Welcome hope, but let us not forget responsibility,’ the president tweeted.
At a meeting with scientists and experts on Tuesday, the head of State reiterated his recognition of these achievements in the most complex moment of the fight against Covid-19, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
‘We are getting closer to the moment when we can safely vaccinate the population on a mass scale, and this news has arrived when we are facing the new outbreak that has been most difficult for us to control,’ he added.
This news opens new expectations in the population, ‘but there must always be the conviction that we are going to work first and foremost with enormous responsibility so as not to put human lives at risk,’ he said.