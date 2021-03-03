Cuban president praises progress of science against Covid-19

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday highlighted the progress made by science in the fight against Covid-19, after the announcement of Cuba’s fifth vaccine candidate, Soberana 01-A, for people who are suffering from the disease.

In a message on his Twitter account, the president described this project, presented the day before at the usual meeting of the top government leadership with researchers, as another milestone by Cuban scientists.

Diaz-Canel also noted the progress being made by two other candidates in the third phase of clinical trials (Soberana-02 and Abdala) and by Soberana-01, the first vaccine presented in the country, which is on the second phase.

‘Very soon, phase three of clinical trials on #Soberana02 and #Abdala in Havana, Santiago and Guantanamo, with more than 85,000 volunteers. Also phase two on #Soberana01 in Cienfuegos. Welcome hope, but let us not forget responsibility,’ the president tweeted.

At a meeting with scientists and experts on Tuesday, the head of State reiterated his recognition of these achievements in the most complex moment of the fight against Covid-19, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

‘We are getting closer to the moment when we can safely vaccinate the population on a mass scale, and this news has arrived when we are facing the new outbreak that has been most difficult for us to control,’ he added.

This news opens new expectations in the population, ‘but there must always be the conviction that we are going to work first and foremost with enormous responsibility so as not to put human lives at risk,’ he said.