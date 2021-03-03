Cuban president recalls poet Bonifacio Byrne’s birthday

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday recalled the 160th birthday of author Bonifacio Byrne, who wrote the emblematic poem ‘Mi Bandera’ (My Flag).

On his Twitter account, the president evoked Byrne’s verses, ‘Can you see it? My flag is that, which has never been a mercenary and on which a star shines, with more light when more lonely.’

The Cuban playwright was born on March 3, 1861, and transcended due to his works in favor of independence and his professional career, which included the foundation of ‘La Mañana’ and ‘La Juventud Liberal’ newspapers.

He emigrated to the United States in 1896 due to political reasons and from exile, he continued to work for Cuba’s independence from the Spanish rule.