Cuban president recalls poet Bonifacio Byrne’s birthday

2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday recalled the 160th birthday of author Bonifacio Byrne, who wrote the emblematic poem ‘Mi Bandera’ (My Flag).

 

On his Twitter account, the president evoked Byrne’s verses, ‘Can you see it? My flag is that, which has never been a mercenary and on which a star shines, with more light when more lonely.’

The Cuban playwright was born on March 3, 1861, and transcended due to his works in favor of independence and his professional career, which included the foundation of ‘La Mañana’ and ‘La Juventud Liberal’ newspapers.

He emigrated to the United States in 1896 due to political reasons and from exile, he continued to work for Cuba’s independence from the Spanish rule.

Pl/mm
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuba develops climate change resilience project

5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba’s Sovereign 01 A, an added bonus to fight Covid-19

5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba makes progress in administering Nasalferon against Covid-19

1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *